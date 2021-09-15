Biden ally signs $1.6 million contract with UAE

Vocal ally to President Biden has renewed a 2018 partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that could land his advisory group upwards of $1.6 million in the next three years.

David Rothkopf, founder of The Rothkopf Group, Inc. (TRG), signed a contract in July that would extend the relationship between the consulting firm and the UAE embassy.

According to federal filings under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, TRG will cover "services provided" in the "production, distribution and promotion" of podcasts that focus on a range of issues on science and technology to education and women's empowerment.

Under the new contract, the UAE will pay TRG $540,000 each year through Sept. 30, 2024.

TRG is set to assist the UAE with "advice on the development of messages and concepts on any and all topics" as it relates to the group’s area of expertise, notes a letter from Rothkopf to UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba.

The letter said that a "more detailed scope of work" will be outlined as elements "are assigned to us by you and the embassy."

The filings note that TRG’s services are not related to lobbying efforts and in a statement to Fox News Rothkopf confirmed, "We do not lobby. We have never lobbied. We will never lobby."

Rothkopf, a Daily Beast contributing columnist and the CEO of The Rothkopf Group, also made headlines last month after he claimed that Donald Trump and his followers pose a bigger threat to the U.S. than the Taliban.

In an Aug. 20 tweet, the Biden ally said, "The Taliban, all of them together, plus every Al Qaeda fighter in the world, do not pose the threat to the United States that Trump or Trumpist extremists do.

"Let's maintain our perspective," he added as the U.S. was in the midst of evacuating thousands from Afghanistan.

Houston Keene contributed reporting