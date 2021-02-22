Biden administration transition cost nearly $20M more than Trump's

President Biden’s transition effort cost many times that of President Donald Trump, though he also significantly outraised his predecessor.

The president’s team spent nearly $24.4 million through mid-February, according to data disclosed on Monday by the General Services Administration, compared with $4.7 million spent by Trump’s team over the comparable period in 2017.

The current administration spent roughly $13.7 million on payroll and $5 million on travel and events. For comparison, Trump spent around $1 million on payroll and tax expenses and $1.7 million on travel and relocation expenses.

Biden raised $22.1 million from private donors, while Trump’s team raised roughly $6.5 million.

Because Trump contested the outcome of the 2020 election, Biden did not receive federal transition funds until the end of November. In the meantime, he continued to raise money from his supporters.

A White House spokesperson did not return Fox News’ request for comment about the increased costs.

Transitions are typically paid for by a combination of public and private funds.

The amount of federal funds available to transition teams, which are classified as nonprofit entities, was raised in 2010.

Congress appropriated $9.62 million for transition activities in 2020, according to the Center for Presidential Transition. Acceptance of government support is conditional upon agreeing to disclose donations, which are capped at $5,000 per individual.

According to the Center for Presidential Transition, President Barack Obama’s transition cost about $9.3 million, including $4 million raised from donors.

