Biden administration doesn't understand basic economics: Ben Carson

Former H.U.D. Secretary and American Cornerstone Institute founder Dr. Ben Carson discussed the Biden administration’s handling of record-high inflation, arguing "it’s very clear" that the president’s team "doesn’t seem to understand" basic economics.

DR. BEN CARSON: It’s very clear that the people in charge of the economics in our administration right now have missed some classes somewhere along the way and don't really seem to understand the basics. And you know why they keep missing things, why they keep predicting things that don't come true, and downplaying the seriousness of what happens is because they actually believe that people will believe what they say. Don't believe your eyes. Don't believe your ears. Just listen to us. We'll tell you what to think. You're not really feeling all this pain that you think you're having. It's actually really quite good. I mean, you got to be a moron to believe that stuff.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: