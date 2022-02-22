Biden administration announces funding to strengthen port infrastructure and supply chains

Aid is on the way to help the U.S. economy's struggle with overwhelmed ports and supply chain issues.

President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has made $450 million available in grant funding for port-related projects through the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

This sum represents the largest investment in the program ever. These grants can help ports expand capacity and improve the movement of goods through supply chains.

It nearly doubles last year’s investment in PIDP for states and port authorities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest $17 billion in ports and waterways.

"We’re proud to announce this funding to help ports improve their infrastructure— to get goods moving more efficiently and help keep costs under control for American families," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "President Biden is leading the largest ever federal investment in modernizing our country’s ports, which will improve our supply chains and the lives of Americans who depend on them."

The grants will strengthen supply chains to meet demand resulting from the rapid economic recovery over the past year, and help address inflationary pressures.

These grants also meet policy recommendations in DOT’s one-year supply chain report that is focused on improving the movement of goods from ships to shelves.

The department is offering the grants on a competitive basis to support projects to improve the movement of goods to, through and around ports. Following the infrastructure law, the department calls on applicants to also tailor proposals toward strengthening resilience, reducing emissions and advancing "environmental justice."

"The historic investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help remove bottlenecks by enabling ports to expand capacity and improve intermodal connections," said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley. "The grant funds will also create new jobs across the U.S. maritime industry."

The department will host a series of webinars explaining the Port Infrastructure Development Program grant application process.