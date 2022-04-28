Biden admin trying to get oil from Venezuela, Iran is an economic, national security crisis: Marc Short

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Marc Short slammed the Biden administration for turning to regimes like Venezuela and Iran for oil, instead of domestic production, saying it is a cause for economic and national security concern.

MARCH SHORT: What Alessandra explains in this commercial is that her family fled the Chavez regime, which preceded the Maduro regime, socialist regimes in Venezuela that persecute individuals there. And she fled here to America and has made a life for her family here. But she's saying, you know, yeah, there's an economic problem that we face that could be fixed. But there's also a national security component to this, Maria. And it's not just looking to try to get oil from Venezuela and dictators there. This administration is also trying to get oil from the mullahs in Iran. It's why they're so desperate to strike an Iran nuclear deal to put that oil back on the market. It's why the Saudi Arabians are begging to put more and more oil on the market. Saudi Arabia won't even return their calls. And so you actually have a national security component to this as well.



