Nearly half say Biden's actions negatively impacting Americans' top concerns: poll

A new national poll indicates that paying everyday household bills, and inflation specifically, top the list of concerns American families say they currently face.

And nearly half of those questioned in a Monmouth University survey conducted Dec. 2-6 and released on Wednesday say actions by President Biden and his administration have hurt rather than helped when it comes to their top concerns.

INFLATION SOARING AS A PRESSING ISSUE IN RECENT FOX NEWS POLL

Twenty-nine percent of those surveyed say that paying everyday household bills, and inflation, are their top concern, up from 16% in a Monmouth University poll conducted in July. Eighteen percent say that the coronavirus, the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century, is their top concern, basically unchanged from July. All other concerns from a long list of issues ranked in the mid to lower single digits.

Nearly half of the public (46%) say their top concern has been hurt by the federal government’s actions since the beginning of the year. That’s a 12-point jump from July, when 34% said the same thing regarding their top concern.

"Concerns about inflation have taken center stage in discussions around America’s kitchen tables. And, as one would expect, many are placing the blame squarely on Washington," Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray said.

NO LET UP IN GOP ATTACKS ON BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS OVER INFLATION

But there’s a partisan factor, as the surge has come mostly from Republicans (up 24 points from July) than from independents (up 6 points) or Democrats (up 3 points).

The poll also indicates that majority support for the president’s domestic agenda remains constant. Two-thirds of those questioned give a thumbs up to the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package the president signed into law last month. That support’s basically unchanged from Monmouth’s November survey. And support for Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social and human infrastructure and climate change combating spending bill – which passed the House last month – remained fairly steady a 61%.

While his programs remain popular, the president’s standing with Americans is still underwater.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Biden’s approval rating stands at 40% and his disapproval at 50% in the survey, basically unchanged from a month ago.

The Monmouth University poll questioned 808 adults nationwide, with a sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.