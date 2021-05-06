Biden American Families Plan’s $700B mistake will cost Americans, Huckabee warns

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee argued that President Biden’s spending plans and an apparent $700 billion budget miscalculation, according to the Penn Wharton budget model – will hurt Americans at every income level on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

MIKE HUCKABEE: It's obvious that the smart people called in sick the day that this decision was made…There's no such thing as the government giving away anything because whatever the government has, it has to take from the people who earned it in the first place. Government is not a producer. It's a consumer. And the sooner people understand that basic fact of the economy, they're better off.

When people say, ‘Oh, they're going to tax the big corporations, but Joe Biden's not going to tax me because I don't make $400,000 a year,’ they don't get it. It's real simple. When you raise the cost of doing business and you tax a corporation – corporations ultimately don't pay tax. They collect the tax for the government and they send it in. But in order to make up for what they had to collect, they simply raise their prices or they cut their expenses. Some of the expenses they cut will be the jobs of the people who are sitting there with a smug look on their face saying, ‘Well, he's not coming after me. Old Joe Biden isn't.’ Yes, he is, because you ultimately will pay for it.

It'll cost more to buy a loaf of bread, a gallon of gas. It'll cost more to buy a car, a house or a board of lumber. And that's where the cost goes up.