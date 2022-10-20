Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Energy

Biden gives $2.8 billion to battery companies that commit to ESG agenda

The administration said committing to diversity, equity and other goals was a condition of receiving the money

close
Copenhagen Consensus President Bjorn Lomborg discusses Biden's electric vehicle push to combat climate change. video

Lomborg says electric vehicles will only help combat climate change 'a tiny bit'

Copenhagen Consensus President Bjorn Lomborg discusses Biden's electric vehicle push to combat climate change.

The Biden administration awarded $2.8 billion this week to 20 companies after they pledged to honor Democratic goals like diversity, equity and inclusion as they hire people to build batteries and related components to be used in electric vehicles.

The conditional grants are the latest attempt by the Biden administration to push its diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) agenda into the private sector. Last month, DEIA leaders from several agencies met and agreed to extend their efforts in this area "across the federal government and our society."

It is also part of a broader trend of companies following environment, social and governance (ESG) principles as a way of earning a "responsible" brand among investors.

On Wednesday, President Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the $2.8 billion "investment" in EV battery companies and said explicitly that their decision to provide federal funding for these projects was conditioned on a promise to advance the DEIA agenda.

AMAZON TO INVEST $972M FOR ELECTRIC VANS, TRUCKS IN EUROPE

Joe Biden steps out of EV Truck

President Biden steps out of an electric Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck being shown to him by General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra in Detroit Sept. 14, 2022. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

"The companies submitted plans for engagement with local stakeholders, Tribal nations, environmental groups, and labor unions to ensure the funded projects create high-quality jobs; advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility; and contribute meaningfully to the Justice40 initiative to provide 40% of the overall benefits of federal clean energy investments to disadvantaged and underrepresented communities," the Department of Energy said.

Of the 20 companies that won awards, five said they would boost production in "disadvantaged communities," and 13 agreed to negotiate workforce and community agreements aimed at engagement with "host communities, labor unions and/or Tribal entities to agree on community benefits and implementation plans."

Fifteen of the companies said they would collaborate with "minority serving institutions, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to hire and train workers."

US ELECTRIC-VEHICLE TAX BREAKS RILE ASIAN, EUROPEAN ALLIES

Jennifer Granholm

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and President Biden announced $2.8 billion in grants to companies that promised to adhere to diversity, equity and inclusion-based hiring rules. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh / AP Newsroom)

Companies made a range of specific DEIA-related promises as a condition of receiving the federal funding.

For example, 6k Inc. received $50 million and said, "[d]iversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility principles are incorporated into all aspects of the project."

American Battery Technology Company received $57 million and promised to "foster local community improvements through an environment and equity focused micro-grants program."

Amprius won $50 million from the government and said it is "committed to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts."

Applied Materials, Inc. received $100 million and promised "location-based action through equity-centered community engagement efforts."

ELECTRIC-CAR DEMAND PUSHES LITHIUM PRICES TO RECORDS

Joe Biden and record-high gas prices

President Biden has continued to push electric vehicles as alternative to gas-powered cars as gas prices remain elevated. (AP Newsroom)

Cirba Solutions won $75 million and said the "advancement of equity, environmental justice, and energy justice are woven into the framework of the organization."

Group14 Technologies, Inc. received $100 million and committed itself to "worker engagement, job quality, diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and investments in clean energy to benefit disadvantaged communities throughout eastern Washington."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

ICL-IP America, Inc. gets $197 million and in turn said it would "abide by the Justice40 directive."

Koura received $100 million and promised to "expand company activities in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) across the greater Baton Rouge region."