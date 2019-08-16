Beto O'Rourke calls for mandatory assault rifle buyback program

Former Texas lawmaker – and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful – Beto O’Rourke released a plan to combat gun violence on Friday, which includes calls for both an assault weapons ban and mandatory buyback program.

O’Rourke detailed his intent to work with Congress to ban the manufacturing, sale and possession of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

He also wants to implement a mandatory buyback program for assault weapons – in addition to a voluntary one for handguns.

To fund those buyback programs, O’Rourke wants to raise the excise tax on gun manufacturers and the fines imposed on gun traffickers.

Individuals who fail to participate in the program would be fined.

“Weapons of war belong on the battlefield, not in our communities or on our streets,” the former Texas lawmaker wrote in a post on his campaign website.

O’Rourke also proposed requiring universal background checks, making gun trafficking a federal crime, in addition to other measures.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to supporters at Gino's Cento Anno, Monday, March 18, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

In the wake of recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, many in the Democratic field have called for an assault rifle ban. Former Vice President Joe Biden told CNN he would push for a national buyback program to get the weapons off the street.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has called for a ban on assault weapons.

O’Rourke’s proposal to “combat hate and violence in America” also includes mobilizing the government against white supremacy, racism and domestic terrorism; holding internet companies accountable for hosting and allowing for the amplification of hate speech and ending the influence of the National Rifle Association in politics.

O’Rourke’s hometown is El Paso, Texas. He blamed President Trump’s actions and language for contributing to an “epidemic of gun violence.”

