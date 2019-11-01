Beto O'Rourke drops out of 2020 race

Former Texas lawmaker Beto O’Rourke on Friday announced he is dropping out of the 2020 race for president.

In a blog post on Medium, O’Rourke said that it is clear his campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully.

“My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” he wrote. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.”

He also tweeted that "We will work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating Donald Trump in 2020..."

O’Rourke’s fundraising numbers in the third quarter paled in comparison to some of the party’s frontrunners – like Sens. Sanders and Warren – at $4.5 million. He raised $9 million in the first quarter.

He touted some of his campaign’s accomplishments, including the first “comprehensive plan to confront climate change of any of the presidential candidates,” and claimed to take the boldest approach to gun safety “in American history.”

O’Rourke also said he will be proud to support whoever the Democratic nominee is over President Trump.

“We must support them in the race against Donald Trump and support them in their administration afterwards, do all that we can to help them heal a wounded country and bring us together in meeting the greatest set of challenges we have ever known,” he wrote.

