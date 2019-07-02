Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign raises $18M in 2nd quarter

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $18 million in the past three months, his campaign manager said.

Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ presidential campaign manager, told reporters in a phone call Tuesday that Sanders will report $24 million to the Federal Election Commission. Shakir said $18 million was raised while $6 million was transferred from prior amounts. More than 99 percent of the donations were less than $100 and the average donation was $18. The campaign said nearly 1 million campaign contributions were made in the second quarter of the year.

Sanders follows South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who was the first major candidate to disclose the amount of money he raised for the quarter. Buttigieg raised $24.8 million in the second quarter, which will most likely put him ahead of his competitors.

Over 400,000 individuals have donated to Buttigieg’s campaign, including 230,000 new donors in the most recent quarter.

Shakir appeared on CBS News Monday and admitted Buttigieg most likely raised more than Sanders in the second quarter because the Vermont senator does not take donations from corporate executives.

“I think a lot of that has to do with the fact of how he is raising his money. Bernie Sanders does not go to close-door, high-dollar fundraisers and solicit money from corporate executives at their home,” he said.

When Sanders first announced his presidential run, his campaign announced he raised close to $6 million in 24 hours. In the first quarter of 2019, Sanders raised $18.2 million.

Fox News’ Patrick Ward and FOX Business’ Joe Williams contributed to this report.