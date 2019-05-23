Bartiromo spars with Democratic and Republican lawmakers over Washington dysfunction

The Democrats’ investigations into President Trump sparked a heated debate between FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, and Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., during an interview on “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump of being “engaging in a cover up” on Wednesday after meeting with party leadership on Congressional investigations into the administration.

Trump responded later that day during a press conference over the allegations, just moments after cancelling a breif meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer over bipartisan infrastructure funding.

"I don't do cover-ups," he told reporters. “There was no collusion. There was no obstruction.”

The FOX Business host asked Dingell to explain what the cover up was.

“She can't just say things like this and not explain them. Where was the cover up? Did she tell you what the cover up was,” asked Bartiromo.

Dingell bluntly replied: “by refusing to allow members of the executive branch to go to the Hill and it's not just on this investigation. Secretary Perry was supposed to testify this week and they pulled him.”

Bartiromo quickly responded, “But for what? But let's go back to the actual investigation -- What are you investigating?”

“I will tell you what bothers me in that report and I would like to hear a whole lot more people talk about it. If you read that report you see that Russia is systematically trying to divide us as a country,” said Dingell.

“But that has been happening for decades,” interjected Bartiromo.

“Why are we not talking about it?,” retorted Dingell. “Why are we not outraged that a foreign country like Russia is trying to divide this nation and attack the fundamental principles of our democracy?”

“But that has nothing to do with Donald Trump,” Bartiromo said.

“Again we know what happened in 2016 and how a cabal of individuals inserted Donald Trump in the Russia meddling and that was the hoax that he's constantly talking about. It's all out there for everybody to see at this point. We all know that. So now what is the investigation now into this president – what?,” asked Bartiromo.

Dingell believes the investigation is looking at a number of thing’s including why Trump won’t make his tax returns public.

Bartiromo then shifted the conversation to Rep. Burgess.

Rep. Burgess said that Trump has followed the laws regarding financial disclosures, and pointed that he also introduced a bill that was blocked asking Pelosi to make her returns public.

“This is just another red herring, it has nothing to do with where we are today,” he said.

“Look it's the Russians that are feared, for crying out loud, they interfered with the level of Democratic National Committee and it was the same military unit that interfered with the Olympics taking the medical records of our athletes and making them public in November 14. So where was the FBI in the previous administration? Where were they? They knew this was going on. Why did not they alert the people?” he charged.

Bartiromo went on to say that once more information comes out “and it's clear that the Democrats cannot stand Donald Trump” and their ultimate goal is to take him down and the two sides can’t get anything done, then Americans will become fed up with inaction.

“I suspect the American people are going to vote all of you guys out. I mean it's just ridiculous,” she said.

“Markets are down 250 points. Let's see how much pain everybody could take before the two sides try to get together and get some get it get some policy work done,” Bartiromo added.