Trump should get credit for opioid crackdown but he doesn't: Linda McMahon

The former leader of the Small Business Association, Linda McMahon, on Wednesday, praised President Trump’s efforts to stop opioid abuse.

“I don't think the president gets enough credit for the crackdown placed on trying to reduce the use in prescriptions of opioids,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “It really has been an epidemic and he's had some good policies in place to reduce those.”

Opioids are the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in America. Health-care providers wrote more than 191 million opioid prescriptions in 2017 and opioid overdoses accounted for 47,600 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most commonly drugs associated with prescription opioid deaths include, Methadone, Oxycodone, and Hydrocodone, which work to treat moderate-to-severe pain.

President Trump last year took action to fight the epidemic by unveiling his Initiative to Stop Opioid Abuse which aims to curb demand and over-prescribing in addition to educating Americans on the dangers of misuse.