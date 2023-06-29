Barclays settles after shuttering Christian charity's account following alleged 'conversion therapy' promotion

A major bank in the United Kingdom has agreed to pay more than £20,000 in compensation after shuttering the account of a Christian ministry that says it provides counseling to adults who seek to move away from what it says are "unwanted" sexual feelings and behavior.

London-based Barclays Bank made the payout equivalent of $25,000 following allegations that it suspended the account of Core Issues Trust (CIT) and the associated International Federation for Therapeutic and Counselling Choice (IFTCC) in 2020 because of their alleged support for "conversion therapy," according to the Telegraph.

The Northern Ireland-based nonprofit trust endeavors to help adults who voluntarily seek change in sexual identity and expression and is the only registered charity of its kind in the U.K. So-called conversion therapies are defined as therapies that aim to convert LGBT individuals to heterosexuals or traditional gender identities.

The trust has maintained that Barclays, which sponsors London's Pride Parade and ranks as one of the most LGBT-friendly employers in the country, suspended its account amid a pressure campaign from activists, according to the Telegraph. Other companies also took action against the group in 2020, including Mailchimp, PayPal, Facebook and Instagram.

Around the time an LGBT activist fired off a tweet on July 3, 2020, criticizing Barclays for banking with the organization, CIT reportedly fielded more than 300 hateful messages, including one to CIT chief executive Dr. Mike Davidson that expressed a desire for him and his family to be raped and killed, according to his lawyers at Christian Concern.

By July 13, 2020, Barclays had informed the charity that their account had been canceled.

Davidson filed a legal claim against the bank with the aid of the London-based Christian Legal Centre, which argued that the account closure was "an act of unlawful discrimination." A petition in support of Davidson and his ministry garnered more than 70,000 signatures.

Barclays reportedly offered Davidson a settlement of £21,500 in compensation in addition to legal costs, though the bank has not agreed to reopen his bank accounts.

"We reject Barclays bank’s implied accusations of ‘conversion therapy,’ directed at our work and charity," Davidson said in a statement. "This case must serve as a warning to the government of what is coming if it proceeds with publishing and enforcing its ‘conversion therapy’ ban."

"Barclays has today agreed a commercial settlement with Core Issues Trust following our decision to cease acting as their Bankers in 2020," a spokesperson for Barclays told FOX Business in a statement. "This is a commercial settlement, predicated on our assessment of the costs of defending this claim to conclusion against the cost of settling the matter today."

"There has been no admission of liability by Barclays and there has been no decision by the Court calling into question Barclays’ actions including Barclays' decision to exit its relationship with Core Issues Trust and IFTCC," the spokesperson continued.

"Barclays remains an advocate for the equality and dignity of all members of society, including the LGBT+ community, and our stance in this matter affirms this position," Barclays added. "We will continue to build understanding of diverse experiences and perspectives, and create a more inclusive environment in the communities in which we operate."

