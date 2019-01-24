Search

Bank CEOs to testify in front of House panel in March

By Wall StreetFOXBusiness

FBN's Edward Lawrence on Rep. Maxine Waters' agenda as Chair of the House Financial Services Committee.

Top executives of the largest U.S. banks are reportedly expected to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee in March.

Among the companies that will send its CEOs to Washington D.C. are JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, according to CNBC.

A spokesperson for the committee did not immediately respond to request for comment from FOX Business. Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., was expected to make oversight of the lenders a key aspect of her tenure at the helm of the panel.

This is a developing story, first reported by CNBC.