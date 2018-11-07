Search

Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned from his post with the Trump administration on Wednesday, at what he said was the request of President Trump.

“At your request, I am submitting my resignation,” Sessions wrote in a memo. “Since the day I was sworn in as Attorney General of the United States, I came to work at the Justice Department every day determined to do my duty and serve my country.”

In the wake of the announcement, Trump wrote in a tweet that Matthew G. Whitaker, who was chief of staff to the attorney general, will assume the role of acting AG. A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.