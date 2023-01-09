Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says potential 2024 presidential bid for Republican Party 'on the table'

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., discusses his political future as his governorship winds downs, telling "Mornings with Maria," he wants to be a part of a "strong" American future and a run for president in 2024 is "on the table."

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON: I'm going to be congratulating Governor [Kim] Reynolds on her reelection. This is an opportunity for me to convey what I believe is important for our nation, and that is let's have a consistent, conservative policy that emphasizes stronger border security, helps us to control out-of-control federal spending, and makes America stronger internationally. These are things that are important to me. As I leave the governor’s office I do want to continue to convey that America that I see as strong and free, and that is important for our future, and I want to be part of that.

STUART VARNEY: THERE'S A DEMAND FOR A NEW GENERATION OF POLITICAL LEADERS

That option [running for president] is on the table, obviously, we have one candidate in the race on the Republican side and I expect to have others. I will be thinking through that in the coming days and months. The economic growth of our country is critical, and we have many opportunities to do better than what we're doing right now.