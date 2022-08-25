Arkansas AG: I'm ready to sue Biden for student loan handout; Colleges should be on the hook too

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said, Thursday, she is ready to join other Attorneys General to take action against Biden's latest executive order for his student loan handout, telling "Mornings with Maria" that colleges and universities also need to be on the hook and have responsible payment plans.

LESLIE RUTLEDGE: I am ready to join with other Attorneys General, or if I have to go alone, to take action against President Biden's latest executive order in regard to student loan debt. I want to make sure Americans understand this student loan forgiveness. I have plenty of people in my office, and in my family, that have student loans, but they took out those loans knowingly.

There are plenty of jobs out there for these individuals to go get and be able to pay back loans. The last thing a bank wants is your house, so when people go to a bank to borrow money and get that mortgage the bank is responsible, and if they have to, they will take back that house. They don't want that house they want you to pay it back. These colleges and universities also need to be on the hook to have responsible plans in place.

