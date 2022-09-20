Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Arizona

Arizona Supreme Court rules that anti-'dark money' initiative will appear on ballot

The 'Voters' Right To Know Act' would require disclosure of who is spending large sums of money on Arizona elections

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the "Voters' Right To Know Act" will appear on the ballot this November, striking a blow to opponents who sought to disqualify the initiative. 

The act would require any organization spending more than $50,000 on a statewide election or $25,000 on a local campaign to disclose the names of individuals who contributed $5,000 or more. 

Arizona election

Voters exit and enter a polling place in South Tucson, Arizona, U.S. November 3, 2020.  (REUTERS/Cheney Orr / Reuters Photos)

Opponents of the initiative challenged the act in court, arguing that some of the signatures collected by petition circulators must be disqualified because the circulators failed to properly qualify with the Secretary of State. 

INFLATION DRIVES VOTERS TO THE POLLS IN NOVEMBER

The state Supreme Court ruled that the registration process "prevented compliance with the statute" and agreed with a lower court's ruling not to disqualify any signatures. 

Arizona voting

Sign directs voters to a polling station on Election Day in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. November 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Cheney Orr / Reuters Photos)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Voters' Right To Know Act is being spearheaded by Terry Goddard, the former mayor of Phoenix and Arizona Attorney General. 

"This Voters' Right to Know Act secures for every Arizona voter the right to know who is trying to influence an Arizona election using paid, public communications," the application for the ballot initiative reads. "Major contributors will no longer be allowed to hide behind dark money corporations."