Arizona GOP candidate's Twitter account restored after Musk tweets that he was 'looking into' suspension

Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Arizona, tweeted on Monday that his Twitter account was temporarily suspended then restored after new owner Elon Musk said he was "looking into" the incident.

"Twitter has blocked my account from speaking truth with one week left until the election," Finchem wrote on his Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

Jenna Ellis, a former advisor to Donald Trump, tweeted at Musk, saying that Finchem's account was placed in "read-only mode," meaning that his timeline is still visible but he can't tweet or like posts.

Musk, who closed the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter last week, responded that he was "looking into" the suspension, and Finchem's account was restored within an hour.

Twitter did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The platform states that it will place an account in "read-only mode" for 12 hours to seven days if it "seems like an otherwise healthy account is in the middle of an abusive episode."

Finchem, a state representative who has repeatedly denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election, is running against Democrat Adrian Fontes.

It's not the first time that Musk has intervened personally in an enforcement decision at Twitter.

On Friday, @Rainmaker1973, an account with nearly 70,000 followers that frequently tweets about science, said that their account was suspended for posting "non consensual nudity," even though the flagged tweet was just about universe expansion.

Musk responded later that day that he was looking into the problem.

"Sorry about that," Musk tweeted. "Fixing as fast as possible!"