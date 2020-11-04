Fox News Decision Desk director 'confident’ Arizona in Biden's column right now

The head of the Fox News Decision Desk is defending Tuesday night's controversial call giving Arizona to Joe Biden as the Trump campaign and the state's governor disagreed, saying it was premature.

"Arizona was a state that we thought early, very clearly was going into Biden's column. We held off for a while until we finally called it," Arnon Mishkin, Fox News Decision Desk director, told Neil Cavuto Wednesday.

In response to critics, Miskin said "we remain confident and we have not changed the call."

"I’ve heard some commentary on the Internet and others that say well these are the late responding voters and they want to tilt to Trump, but it’s nowhere near going to be as dramatic as Trump would need in order to overtake Biden's current lead," he said.

"Right now Arizona is in Biden's column," he added.

Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Jason Miller responded to Fox News' call Tuesday night, saying "WAY too soon to be calling Arizona, claiming Wednesday that if all legal votes are counted Trump will win by 30,000 votes.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, also pushed back against the results on social media.

"It's far too early to call the election in Arizona," Ducey tweeted early Wednesday, "Election Day votes are not fully reported, and we haven't even started to count early ballots dropped off at the polls. In AZ, we protected Election Day. Let's count the votes—all the votes—before making declarations."

Mishkin pointed out that Arizona is different from all other states this election cycle because "it's almost all mail votes," which generally favored Biden by 25 points nationally, whereas in-person voting favored Trump by 25 points.

"We've never see that sort of divergence," he said. "In the case of Arizona, all mail-in votes were roughly similar."

