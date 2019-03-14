AOC's Green New Deal doesn't add up, Utah lawmaker says

Eleven members of Congress are urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold hearings about the proposed Green New Deal. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore, is spearheading the motion alongside Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah,.

“The American people have a right to know what’s in the Green New Deal, the effect it will have on their energy prices, on climate, and jobs,” Walden told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday. “My fear is the Democrats are going to try and cram it through Congress and not give due process.”

The plan put forth by Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y, and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., requires a massive government-led overhaul in order to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

But in Walden’s opinion the resolution doesn’t make sense.

“Their math doesn’t add up when you’re going one-hundred percent renewables in ten years,” he said.

In a recent letter to Ocasio-Cortez and Markey, the AFL-CIO, which represents 12.5 million union workers said it could cause “immediate harm” to millions of its members and their families.

And according to the American Action Forum, it would cost Americans $93 trillion over the next ten years.