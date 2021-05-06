AOC's 'climate corps' push is not about climate change: Former energy secretary

Former Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette ripped Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's and Democrats' push for Biden's $10 billion "Civilian Climate Corps," on "Varney & Co." Thursday. Brouillette argued that the initiative's purpose is to create jobs and voters, and doesn't provide tangible climate solutions.

DAN BROUILLETTE: I think it's important for your viewers to understand that what this is not about is climate change. Let me say that again: what this is not about is climate change.

This is about creating voters and creating jobs, and affecting what amounts to be public financing of elections and reelections for Democratic candidates all across the country…

The energy industry, in fact, has led the efforts to produce cleaner fuels, to adopt technologies like carbon capture and utilization and sequestration. Those types of innovative technologies need to continue to come to market, and they're being done today by the private industry.

There's nothing in there that addresses the real issues that we face, both in energy production or in climate sequestration or carbon sequestration, I should say.

Again, as I'll point out, these are efforts by some in Congress to move funds, to move money into districts that they control for the purposes of their own reelection. That's what they're doing. Let's just call it what it is.