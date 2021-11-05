Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC attacks moderate Dem who says he will oppose controversial spending package

'Can’t wait for the full-on slammed news cycle'

close
‘Fox & Friends’ host discusses division among Democrats over the spending bill on ‘Kudlow’ video

Brian Kilmeade blasts AOC: 'Does she realize how much $3T is'

‘Fox & Friends’ host discusses division among Democrats over the spending bill on ‘Kudlow’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had a derisive response Friday after one of her fellow Democrats said he would vote to kill the spending package being pushed by others in the party.

"Can’t wait for the full-on slammed news cycle about how conservative Dems held up Biden’s bill the week of the elections for sudden demands for CBO [Congressional Budget Office] scores and tax cuts for people with $1 million+ incomes," she wrote, adding an emoji rolling its eyes. "[W]on't hold my breath for it though."

AOC SAYS DEM ELECTION DAY LOSSES RESULT OF ‘FULLY 100% SUPER MODERATED CAMPAIGN’

She was responding to reporting that Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, who's considered a "blue dog" Democrat, would join others in opposing a procedural vote on the bill.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill to discuss legislation that would strengthen Social Security benefits Oct. 26, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol July 30, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"As of right now, there are enough votes in my opinion to vote no on the rule," he reportedly said.

DEMOCRATS LIMIT RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS IN LATEST SPENDING PROPOSAL

President Biden’s $1.75 trillion plan to boost social and education programs as well as protect against global warming continues to be fine-tuned by Democrats in Congress with a new goal of completing work before Thanksgiving.

The updated plan includes universal preschool, funding to limit child care costs and a one-year continuation of a child tax credit that was expanded earlier this year and applied to more families. But Democrats are scaling back some investments and shortening the time frame for funding to whittle down spending. Some proposals have been dropped entirely.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters before a House Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on October 01, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ocasio-Cortez's comments touched on a deeper divide as the party struggles to deliver on its progressive promises. 

Besides Cuellar, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have also seen blowback from the left. Climate protesters swarmed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and demonstrated on Thursday where he docks his boat in Southwest D.C.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.