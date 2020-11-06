Ex-George W. Bush official says 2020 election 'very different situation' from 2000 Florida recount

The ongoing vote count in the 2020 presidential election between President Trump and Joe Biden is a "very different situation" from the Florida recount of 2000, former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card said Friday.

"Most of the professionals that are working right now to count ballots are doing it for the noble reasons," Andy Card told Fox Business Network's "Cavuto: Coast to Coast". "They're not looking to put their thumb on the scale."

According to Card, in 2000, the campaign of Republican George W. Bush waited for the ballots to be counted before challenging the results and relied on his team of lawyers while refusing to publicly declare himself the president-elect.

"He wasn't trying to skew the debate," Card said. "He was allowing for the debate to go without his voice, and he trusted the system to work ... [He] had confidence in the system and he was going to live by the process."

The disputed 2000 election ultimately led to the Supreme Court, which ordered that the Florida recount be stopped on Dec. 12, 2000. The decision gave Bush Florida's 25 electoral votes and the presidency.

"That's a very different situation than we have right now, where people are looking to have the vote counted, and then after that is done then you challenge the results," Card said.

The question being asked today is "Are the votes being counted even credible?" Card pointed out, noting that the states and not the federal government have the responsibility for balloting and vote- counting.

"I honestly believe they're doing what they consider to be meeting a responsibility of trust with the voter ... there are very few people involved in the counting process who are looking to skew the results," he said. "They just want to be accurate in what they do and have confidence that they reflect the will of the voters will determine the outcome. I really do not think nefarious actors are getting their way to skew the results."

