Andrew Yang: Media’s ‘fixation on race’ impeded 2020 campaign

Americans 'saw in me a fairly regular person who just wanted to do right for them and their families,' Yang said

The Forward Party founder Andrew Yang discusses the treatment he experienced from the media during his 2020 presidential run, arguing he never felt "the least bit" unwelcome while campaigning in parts of the country. 

ANDREW YANG:  I spent years campaigning in Iowa, Ohio, New Hampshire, other parts of the country, and I never felt the least bit unwelcome as a result of who I am being Asian-American. To the extent that I think that there was like some kind of different treatment, it was in the media, truly.

I had thousands of interactions with Americans, and they were very, very open to my campaign. They were open to a different form of leadership. They saw in me a fairly regular person who just wanted to do right for them and their families, to the extent that there was a fixation on race that ended up being an impediment to my campaign. It was more likely to come from certain elements of the national media.

