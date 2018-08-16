Andrew Cuomo should apologize; America is a great country: Joe Piscopo

Actor and comedian Joe Piscopo sounded off on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he made disparaging remarks about America.

“We just need another Italian saying the wrong thing,” Piscopo told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Thursday. “That’s all we need.”

During a speech on Wednesday Cuomo mocked President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan by declaring that America “was never that great.” But Piscopo, who noted his fondness for his late father Mario and mother Matilda, couldn’t defend him.

“I cannot stick up for him -- I’m so sick of people putting down America,” he said.

“And for an Italian American, like Andrew Cuomo who’s had a great father in Mario. Their family comes from Italy, comes to this country, and he’s going to put down the country. I can’t even explain to you or rationalize what the governor of New York was thinking.”

Later on Cuomo tried to clarify his comments on Twitter, but in Piscopo’s opinion he was catering to his Democratic primary opponent.

“I think he was pandering to Cynthia Nixon … and even Cynthia Nixon said he can’t even pander to the left correctly -- he should apologize,” he said. “We are a great country, the best is yet to come in the United States of America.”