Andrew Cuomo shocks many in his own party saying America was 'never that great'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shocked many of his Democratic supporters by saying that America "was never that great."

Continue Reading Below

The Democratic governor made the off-the-cuff comments as he railed against President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” motto at a bill signing Wednesday.

“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” Cuomo said.

“We have not reached greatness, we will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged, we will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of our population, is gone and every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed and every woman is making her full contribution,” he added.

Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs that New York governor’s comments are a reflection of where the political spectrum on the left is moving toward.

Advertisement

“It’s a move toward the left, progressivism, socialism and you know what? Keep moving,” Pirro said on Wednesday.

Dani Lever, press secretary for Cuomo, immediately attempted to reverse the governor’s comments in a statement.

“The Governor believes America is great and that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman, and child has full equality. America has not yet reached its maximum potential.”

Pirro said Cuomo’s comments are a harsh contrast to the remarks delivered by his father, three-term New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, at the Democratic National Convention in 1984. His father celebrated America by saying it’s the greatest country on earth.

“This is cheap. This is willingness to sell your soul to get elected,” Pirro said of the current New York governor.

Cuomo faces Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon, the former "Sex in the City" actress, in a primary for the gubernatorial seat.