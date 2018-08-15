Sam Adams founder Koch creates jobs, critics are clueless: Geoff Diehl

The backlash surrounding Sam Adams co-founder Jim Koch after he praised President Trump’s tax cut is out of line with the mainstream thinking of Massachusetts, according to Geoff Diehl.

“I think it’s a mistake for politicians, especially the mayor, to knock a brewery that really stands for Massachusetts as a success story,” the former Massachusetts Trump campaign co-chair said on FOX Business’ “After the Bell” on Wednesday.

Joseph Curtatone, the mayor of Somerville, Massachusetts, said he would boycott one of America’s largest microbrewers.

“I will never drink Sam Adam’s beer again!,” Curtatone said on Twitter Sunday evening.

I will never drink Sam Adam's beer again! https://t.co/UCywb9I7xE — Joseph A. Curtatone (@JoeCurtatone) August 12, 2018

Diehl calls Cook a pioneer in the craft beer industry who is competing with large foreign brewers who make American domestic beer.

“You’ve got a mayor of a Massachusetts city speaking against a really popular beer manufacturer here in our state which by the way employs 1,000 people,” he said.

Koch was one of 13 executives -- along with the CEOs of Boeing, FedEx, Pepsi and others -- who attended a dinner hosted by the president on Aug. 7 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Boston Beer Company was co-founded in 1984 by Koch, who currently serves as its chairman.