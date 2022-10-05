Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

America’s 'most corrupt’ President has successfully manipulated our Justice Department: Newt Gingrich

America needs to be "honest" about the kind of President we elected, Gingrich asserted

close
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacts to the latest news emerging from the FBI’s active investigation into Hunter Biden’s controversial business dealings on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

America’s most ‘corrupt’ President has successfully manipulated our Justice Department: Newt Gingrich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacts to the latest news emerging from the FBI’s active investigation into Hunter Biden’s controversial business dealings on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich slammed the President and his "crime family" for their manipulation of America's justice system, arguing that Joe Biden is the "most corrupt" president in U.S. history. 

NEWT GINGRICH: Well, I mean, everything we've heard about the way the Hunter Biden laptop has been handled. Every effort to explain what the various terms like "the big guy" mean, you have purely and simply historians will conclude, the most corrupt president in American history. You have basically a crime family, and you have them dealing with foreign governments in Ukraine. The mayor of Moscow's widow who sent $3 million. Russian influences, massive Chinese influences.

Joe Biden at speech

 President Joe Biden does not yet have enough support from fellow Democrats to secure $400 billion in spending for at-home care for the elderly and disabled that the economy desperately needs, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters on Monday.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Newsroom)

I mean, that's who's in the White House. And I think we have to be honest about it. And the Justice Department has been corrupted by the left and has refused to take seriously crime on the left while grossly exaggerating threats on the right. 

RNC CHAIR RIPS GOOGLE FOR ALLEGED EMAIL SUPPRESSION: MUST KEEP ‘BIG TECH’S THUMB OFF THE SCALE’ OF DEMOCRACY

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: 

close
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich provides analysis on the FBI’s ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop, the Biden administration’s inflationary spending, and more political news.  video

Democratic Party has become a ‘gigantic left-wing machine’: Newt Gingrich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich provides analysis on the FBI’s ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop, the Biden administration’s inflationary spending, and more political news. 