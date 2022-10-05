RNC chair rips Google for alleged email suppression: Must keep ‘Big Tech’s thumb off the scale’ of democracy

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the political organization is exploring legal action against Google for allegedly suppressing election-related emails on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, claiming Big Tech needs to keep its "thumb off the scale in our elections and our democracy."

RONNA MCDANIEL: So we spent the day on the phone with attorneys yesterday. We are very seriously looking at how we can sue Google. Google controls 53% of the emails in the United States, and they are suppressing, right now, Republican get-out-the-vote emails ahead of this election. We know this: For the past ten months, the last four days of every month, all of our emails go undeliverable, 0% deliverability. This is outrageous. It is voter suppression by Big Tech, and we have to find a way to hold them accountable. The RNC is looking to sue. We're hoping to have an announcement soon on that.

But this is another reason why we need Republicans to take back the House and the Senate, because we need to find a way to keep Big Tech's thumb off the scale in our elections and our democracy, because they should not be able to suppress emails that we're sending to people who asked for us to send these emails. They have to opt in... So Google is saying, 'Oh, it's a Republican email? We're going to suppress it, we're going to put it in spam or we're not going to deliver it.'

