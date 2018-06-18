Americans’ satisfaction rate reaches 12-year high: poll

A recent Gallup poll suggests that 38% of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the United States.

“The rise in satisfaction over the past two months comes amid a spate of positive economic news -- including the shrinking of the unemployment rate to levels last seen in 2000 and the continuation of an economic expansion that is now the second longest on record,” said Gallup.

National Taxpayers Union senior fellow Mattie Duppler credits the Trump administration’s tax cut plan and deregulatory agenda for the boost in the U.S. economy.

“Taxes are certainly the number one reason that we are starting to see a lot of these economic activities that have been beleaguered for the last couple of years,” she said.

Former investment banker Carol Roth warns that President Trump’s tariffs and taxes are the number one issue in the minds of Fortune 500 CEOs, potentially affecting future investments and growth.

“If this causes business leaders to pause investment and not make those capital investments, that could show up a quarter or two down the road and have a visible impact on growth,” she said.

Gallup’s satisfaction rose among Republicans and independents, not among Democrats.