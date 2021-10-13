Americans 'mad' and ‘panicked about inflation’: Sen. Roger Marshall

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall argued more government spending will only lead to more inflation, which Americans are strongly against on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: The fight in Washington D.C. right now is this: Do we want big government socialism or do we want economic freedom? That's what really this fight is all about. Once they start these programs, they'll never end. There’s going to be all sorts of budget gymnastics going on. But at the end of the day, this is about economic freedom versus big government socialism.

If my town halls are any indication of where America is, America does not want this spending. People are not only mad, they're now panicked about inflation.

This big spending and more borrowing is only going to add to inflation. And what President Biden is doing is policies to make the labor shortage worse [and it’s] only going to drive this inflation up more. But you're absolutely right. Everybody is now feeling the sting at the gas pump, at the grocery store. Inflation is absolutely a top issue on the hearts and minds of Americans across the nation.

