US lobbying firms cut ties with Nord Stream 2 following Russia sanctions announcement

Two American lobbying firms that had been hired by Nord Stream 2 to drum up U.S. support for the pipeline are ending their relationships with the project.

President Biden announced Wednesday that he was issuing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – owned by Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom – and its CEO Matthis Warnig. The lobbyists made their plans known to FOX Business Thursday morning.

"We are terminating our engagement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in compliance with U.S. sanctions," a spokesperson for lobbying firm Roberti Global said in a statement.

The statement was nearly identical to that of BGR Group, another firm Nord Stream 2 had paid big money.

"BGR is ending its engagement with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in compliance with economic and trade sanctions announced by the U.S. government," the firm said.

According to records reported by OpenSecrets.org , Nord Stream 2 paid American lobbying firm Roberti Global $5 million since 2020 for co-founder Vincent Roberti to lobby in support of the pipeline.

Roberti is a Democratic donor and a former adviser to Joe Biden's 2008 run for president.

Nord Stream 2 has paid roughly $1.6 million to BGR Group for the services of Walker Roberts since 2020, according to OpenSecrets.org. Roberts worked in the Reagan White House and on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under Chairman Richard Lugar.

Due to Russia deeming the pipeline a commercial project despite being run by a government-owned company, lobbyists have registered pursuant to the Lobbying Disclosure Act, which does not require that they disclose what government officials they have met with. Typically, lobbyists working on behalf of foreign governments have to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which would require that they publicize with whom they meet.