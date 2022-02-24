Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Money and Policy

US lobbying firms cut ties with Nord Stream 2 following Russia sanctions announcement

Russia-backed company has paid millions to American lobbyists to support the project

close
Founder of Michael Lee Strategy Michael Lee warns if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides he wants to take over all of Ukraine, it will be the beginning of World War III, which could be 'catastrophic for everything.' video

Economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Founder of Michael Lee Strategy Michael Lee warns if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides he wants to take over all of Ukraine, it will be the beginning of World War III, which could be 'catastrophic for everything.'

Two American lobbying firms that had been hired by Nord Stream 2 to drum up U.S. support for the pipeline are ending their relationships with the project.

President Biden announced Wednesday that he was issuing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – owned by Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom – and its CEO Matthis Warnig. The lobbyists made their plans known to FOX Business Thursday morning.

US LOBBYISTS, INCLUDING FORMER BIDEN ADVISER, RAKE IN MILLIONS FROM RUSSIA-BACKED NORD STREAM 2

"We are terminating our engagement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in compliance with U.S. sanctions," a spokesperson for lobbying firm Roberti Global said in a statement.

close
Former Assistant Treasury Secretary for Public Affairs Monica Crowley weighs in on Russian sanctions and whether Biden will reverse course on the Green energy policy. video

Sanctioning Putin’s personal wealth would show him US is serious: Monica Crowley

Former Assistant Treasury Secretary for Public Affairs Monica Crowley weighs in on Russian sanctions and whether Biden will reverse course on the Green energy policy.

The statement was nearly identical to that of BGR Group, another firm Nord Stream 2 had paid big money.

"BGR is ending its engagement with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in compliance with economic and trade sanctions announced by the U.S. government," the firm said.

Nord Stream 2

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File / AP Newsroom)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

According to records reported by OpenSecrets.org, Nord Stream 2 paid American lobbying firm Roberti Global $5 million since 2020 for co-founder Vincent Roberti to lobby in support of the pipeline. 

Roberti is a Democratic donor and a former adviser to Joe Biden's 2008 run for president.

close
Former national security adviser for VP Cheney John Hannah discusses what the U.S. and other European countries could do to deter Russia from moving farther into Ukraine on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’  video

Biden reimposes Nord Stream 2 sanctions as full-scale Russian invasion looms

Former national security adviser for VP Cheney John Hannah discusses what the U.S. and other European countries could do to deter Russia from moving farther into Ukraine on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’ 

Nord Stream 2 has paid roughly $1.6 million to BGR Group for the services of Walker Roberts since 2020, according to OpenSecrets.org. Roberts worked in the Reagan White House and on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under Chairman Richard Lugar.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Due to Russia deeming the pipeline a commercial project despite being run by a government-owned company, lobbyists have registered pursuant to the Lobbying Disclosure Act, which does not require that they disclose what government officials they have met with. Typically, lobbyists working on behalf of foreign governments have to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which would require that they publicize with whom they meet.