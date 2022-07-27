America cannot give China a ‘pass’ for starting the COVID-19 pandemic, warns Fmr WHO advisory board member

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, former World Health Organization advisory board member Jamie Metzl broke down the potential origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that if we do not challenge China's involvement, America is going to be "living in China’s world."

JAMIE METZL: So it's a critically important issue. And the challenge with our government is we have a lot of really, really big issues with the Chinese. We have Ukraine, where we're putting a lot of pressure on China. And we're saying if you cross this boundary, in supporting the Russians, there are going to be consequences. We have Speaker Pelosi, who is very likely going to be going to Taiwan and that could lead to some kind of crisis, and we don't know at what level. So I absolutely think that we should, and that we must raise this issue.

Because if we give China a pass on even potentially – and there are many people who I respect who think it more likely came from nature, and that's why we need a full investigation – but if we give China a pass on possibly starting, and certainly through their cover-up and other actions, augmenting this terrible and deadly pandemic, the world is going to be much more dangerous.

CHINA TARGETED FEDERAL RESERVE EMPLOYEES IN AN ATTEMPT TO UNDERMINE AMERICAN MONETARY POLICY: SENATE REPORT

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: