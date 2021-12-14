Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

America is fed up with Biden, Psaki's ‘constant lies’: Sen. Scott

White House press secretary Psaki called CBO score for Build Back Better plan ‘fake’

close
Rick Scott, R-Fla., discusses White House press secretary Jen Psaki calling the CBO score for Biden’s Build Back Better plan ‘fake.’ video

America is fed up with White House’s ‘constant lies’: Sen. Scott

Rick Scott, R-Fla., discusses White House press secretary Jen Psaki calling the CBO score for Biden’s Build Back Better plan ‘fake.’

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, that America is fed up with "constant lies" after White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the Congressional Budget Office score for the Build Back Better plan "fake."

BIDEN, MANCHIN HOLD 'CONSTRUCTIVE' PHONE CALL ON SOCIAL SPENDING BILL

SEN. RICK SCOTT: I think it's fake what she says because what comes out of her mouth is constantly a lie. Remember how the infrastructure bill was paid for? It wasn't. Remember how this was paid for? It's not. Remember how they're not going to raise taxes on middle income? They are. Remember how they're going to tax the rich. No, this has. This is what six hundred billion dollars’ worth of tax cuts for the richest families in California, New York, New Jersey, and they cut charity care at four hospitals in Texas and Florida, and places like that. I mean, you can't make this stuff up, but they're just lying about this. Like they say, they know the border’s secure. Come on… the American public is fed up with Joe Biden and all of his… and Jen Psaki’s constant lies. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Rick Scott, R-Fla., argues the Biden administration wants Americans to be ‘more dependent’ on government.  video

Sen. Scott criticizes Biden’s proposed cuts to hospital funding

Rick Scott, R-Fla., argues the Biden administration wants Americans to be ‘more dependent’ on government. 