Amazon exec jabs Sanders, touts company's progressive policies ahead of union vote

A top Amazon executive lashed out at Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a Twitter post on Wednesday, suggesting that the senator was all talk and little action when it came to actually putting progressive policies in place.

The tech giant's senior vice president of worldwide operations, Dave Clark, took to social media in response to a Business Insider article that reported Sanders will head to Alabama on Friday to meet with Amazon workers who are attempting to form the first union in the company history. That vote is set to take place next week.

Clark's sharp comments were highlight by the first of three tweets. "I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace."

Amazon was one of the first companies that raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour in late 2018 after Sanders applied a pressure campaign on large corporations.

There are multiple reports claiming that Amazon has sought to discourage workers from voting to unionize.

Sanders has habitually targeted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over his wealth, but more recently, he has zeroed in on the union vote.

Sanders also got into a war of words recently with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, where the former Democratic presidential candidate accused Musk of being greedy and said the U.S. should focus its resources on the people who need it on Earth rather than on space exploration.

Bezos was included alongside Musk in the Sanders tweet as he named the “two guys” who own more wealth than the bottom 40% of Americans.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Sanders will lead a Senate Budget Committee hearing entitled “Ending a rigged tax code: The need to make the wealthiest people and largest corporations pay their fair share of taxes.”