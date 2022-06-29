Amazon limits sales of Plan-B contraceptives amid Supreme Court fallout

Amazon has placed a weekly purchase limit on Plan B or "morning after" pills as demand for contraceptives surges following the end of Roe v. Wade.

Amazon will limit customers to purchasing three Plan B pills per week, according to Business Insider. The move comes less than a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe, allowing states to regulate abortion for the first time since 1973.

More than a dozen states are poised to ban most or nearly all abortions in the coming months as "trigger laws" take effect.

While the court allowed states to ban abortion procedures, contraceptives of all kinds remain available.

Amazon's announcement came days after several brick-and-mortar retail stores also began limiting purchases of Plan B.

CVS, Walmart and Rite Aid each announced some level of restrictions on purchases. The pills were out of stock or nearly so on the companies' websites on Monday.

Walmart limited purchases to four or six per week.

Women can take Plan B pills within three days of having unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy. They can be purchased over-the-counter and are different from abortion pills, which require a weeks-long regimen and a prescription.