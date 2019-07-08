An Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Democratic Party won’t win elections: Joe Lieberman

Former independent Sen. Joe Lieberman believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s clash with freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “really an important discussion and dialogue” for the future of the Democratic Party.

“Is the Democratic Party going to be a center-left party or is it going to be a far-left party? Is it going to be a party that works within the system to solve people's problems or is it going to be a revolutionary party? And if it's going to be a revolutionary party, a far-left party as Ocasio-Cortez, etc. [wants] it to be, it's not going to win elections in America cause that's not America,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Baritromo on Monday.

Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other far-left Democrats for not supporting a $4.6 billion border funding bill that President Trump signed into law.

"All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn't have any following. They're four people and that's how many votes they got," Pelosi said in an interview with the New York Times on Saturday.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back on Twitter, explaining that “whatever” is “public sentiment.”

"That public 'whatever' is called public sentiment. And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country," she tweeted.

Lieberman said he "really" appreciates that the speaker said that these members of the party are "taking us down the road that's not right."