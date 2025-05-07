Air traffic controllers take 'trauma leave' after close calls, communication failures in Newark

Some air traffic controllers are on a 45-day "trauma leave" as Newark Liberty International Airport experiences ongoing staffing shortages amid the fallout from communication outages.

Under the Federal Employees' Compensation Act (FECA), air traffic controllers are entitled to a 45-day Continuation of Pay (COP), or "trauma leave," for mental health conditions, like stress, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), from an identifiable work-related incident.

"Frequent equipment and telecommunications outages can be stressful for controllers," the FAA said in a statement Monday.

"Some controllers at the Philadelphia TRACON who work Newark arrivals and departures have taken time off to recover from the stress of multiple recent outages. While we cannot quickly replace them due to this highly specialized profession, we continue to train controllers who will eventually be assigned to this busy airspace."

4 REASONS FOR THE NEWARK AIRPORT MELTDOWN

The National Air Traffic Controller’s Union (NATCA) told FOX 5 NY that some controllers at Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) were "so traumatized" after temporarily losing all communication with the aircraft under their control last Monday that they took a leave of absence.

NEWARK AIRPORT HIT WITH NEW DELAYS, OUTAGE HEARD ON AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL AUDIO

The FAA said their short-term solution to staffing shortages and equipment issues is "slowing the rate of arrivals into the airports," which could create delays for passengers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the flight tracking website FlightAware reported 35 delays and 85 cancellations so far today at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., chair of the Aviation Safety Caucus, told Fox News Digital it's a "very stressful job."

"They work a lot of hours, a lot of overtime. We need more of them," Langworthy said. "There's always going to be stress involved, but we have to prioritize it, and not just take it for granted."

"We have to get them the resources that they need… Everyone's lives hang in the balance on this," Langworthy added.

Langworthy said President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have a "clear vision" to bring the aviation system into the 21st century.

Duffy announced a new package on Thursday to recruit more air traffic controllers and incentivize higher retention rates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In our first 100 days, this administration has made more progress on addressing the air traffic controller shortage than the last one did in four years," Duffy said, "But there’s more work to be done to secure our skies. Today’s actions will supercharge the air traffic controller workforce from both retention and hiring side of the equation – bringing us one step closer to reversing decades of staffing declines."