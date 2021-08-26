Afghanistan chaos reflects Biden admin’s ‘mismanagement’: Eric Cantor

Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor argued the Biden administration's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan has hurt America’s position as a global leader on FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

ERIC CANTOR: I do think all of this just reflects the consequences of the incredible mismanagement on the part of the Biden administration in terms of the decisions that they have made, the botched withdrawal that they have made. And frankly, it is worrisome to me, because I think America as a country has taken a real hit now in terms of the leadership that we're supposed to be providing worldwide.

…

Apparently, the Biden administration is relying on this newfangled Taliban now to trust them to be the leaders in that country. You know, I think what is more likely is there is going to be a lot of unrest, a lot of civil skirmish, if not war that develops in Afghanistan. And all this could be prevented.

…

I don't think there's any question that Afghanistan is going to be now once again a sanctuary for the bad guys from which -- hopefully they cannot, but I think more likely will be able to -- launch terror attacks globally. And if you ask what's next -- I mean, I worried because, again, America is the leader of the world and this botched withdrawal and the decisions that were made at the White House, I think is just a huge setback for us.

10 US MARINES, SOLDIERS KILLED IN KABUL AIRPORT EXPLOSION, OFFICIALS SAY

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW: