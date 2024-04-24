Actor Chazz Palminteri dismantles Mayor Adams' claim NYC is in its 'best' shape ever: I am in 'disbelief'

In a controversial op-ed, New York City Mayor Eric Adams touted the city's "historic boom" in tourism and red-hot economy, claiming that the city is having one of its "best years ever."

Academy Award-nominated actor and lifelong New Yorker Chazz Palminteri reacted to Adams' puzzling assessment, arguing that there has been a negative shift in the city's "quality of life."

"I walk the streets of New York, and I see the way crime is," Palminteri, who owns an NYC restaurant, said Wednesday.



"People go, well, crime is down, murder's down – but it's the quality of life. Walking down the street and having people harass you constantly. I don't like that. I think it's wrong."



FOX Business' Stuart Varney asked the actor, Wednesday, if he feels "safe" in New York City today, to which he candidly answered: "I feel safe, but the majority of people don't feel safe."

"My wife goes [to New York City] with my children. She won't take the subway, that's for sure. I know a lot of people who will not take the subway," he continued, during his appearance on "Varney & Co."

"It's the quality of life, Stuart. It's not just about numbers and crime. I saw a person on 61st and Madison go to the bathroom right on the corner. I saw that, I was in my car, and I watched it, and I was in disbelief. And he just did it and then walked away. And I'm not talking about number one. I'm talking about number two."

"Here's the bottom line: you've got to have law and order." - Academy Award-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri

In March, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard to patrol New York City's subways following an unprecedented surge in underground crime.



Palminteri discussed New York City's role in the nation's red-hot political climate, declaring that he is voting for "common sense" in 2024.

"I want a better life for the world. No matter who gets into office, I'm going to be fine. I'm going to be okay. Right? And, selfishly, I want to be up front with that. It's the people in New York. New York is such a great city, and for me to see the things that are going on… we can't sustain open borders. We just cannot sustain that," he continued.



"And giving people everything and not giving a raise to the NYPD, the greatest police force in the world? You don't give them a raise? This is insane."

Palminteri concluded by spotlighting the stark contrast between the current administration's treatment of veterans and how it compares to migrants.

"I go to Walter Reed Hospital and I watch them. And I have been there to visit these people with no legs and limbs. These veterans. And you deny them insurance? And you give migrants six months of free health care and a phone and a credit card? No," he concluded.