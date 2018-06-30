‘Nobody fights for us anymore:’ Angel mom weighs in on ICE protests

When Courtney Hacking looks at the protests that have erupted across the country in support of undocumented immigrants, she sees a nation that has become indifferent to her own suffering.

Hacking, a Nevada resident, lost her husband, her 4-year-old daughter and her 22-month-old son in April 2016 when an undocumented immigrant fell asleep at the wheel and crashed head-on into her family’s car.

Authorities said the immigrant, Margarito Quintero, was tired from roofing work. Quintero pleaded guilty to three counts of criminally negligent homicide and received a two-year sentence, according to the Dallas News.

“Nobody fights for us anymore,” Hacking said during an interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Saturday. “And I would like to see our government fight for us. I see, at the moment, glimpses of it. But I see it getting knocked down quite a bit. And that’s the sad part.”

More than 700 cities and towns across the country are participating in the Families Belong Together march on Saturday. It was organized in response to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy in which immigration officials were separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S. border.

Although President Trump signed an executive order to end his administration's policy, officials will now detain families together in hopes of curtailing illegal immigration.

And while Hacking said she sympathized with the plight of immigrants and does not want to see any families separated, she also urged protesters to look at the problem from both sides.

“I don’t believe any child should be separated from their parent,” she said. “But at the same time, I’m permanently separated from my children, and I don’t have the chance to be able to see them again.”