Aaron Rodgers dropped by Prevea Health amid vax controversy

Prevea Health announced Saturday it is ending its partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the football celeb defended his decision to remain unvaccinated.

Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, had been a spokesman for the health company since 2012.

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," the company wrote in a statement. "This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods."

Rodger’s ousting came just one day after an interview he gave on "The Pat McAfee Show," where the Green Bay Packer defended his decision to remain unvaccinated and claimed he had conducted his own "research" on the vaccine.

The football celeb said he had also spoken with Joe Rogen – a popular podcast host who tested positive for COVID-19 in September – and said he was following similar "treatments."

Rodgers admitted to using ivermectin to help treat the deadly virus – though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised against taking ivermectin for anything other than "some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea."

"The FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for livestock," the agency stated on its website. "Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19."

Rodgers said he realized he was in the "crosshairs of the woke mob right now," and attempted to set the record straight on his stance regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther…I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself, and I'm very proud of the research that went into that," the Packers athlete said.

Rodgers said that though he is allergic to an ingredient found in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, he has also opted out of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, citing concerns over fertility.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said there is "no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes a loss of fertility" and recommends people planning on having a child still get vaccinated.

Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.