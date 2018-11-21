A tale of two email mistakes: Kennedy

Ivanka Trump has a brain as big and beautiful as her hair, but by committing the simple, unforced error of sending government business over private email she has opened herself upto a torrent of easily avoidable criticism.

The left is having a hair-on-fire field day with this misstep, and having been down the brutal and bloody road to the White House - made possible by exploiting opponents' glaring weaknesses - she of all people should know better to follow a few easy rules.

The problem is not that she's guilty of Hillaryesque sins, it's that she merely appears to have done the same thing for which the former secretary of state should have been charged.

Let's be clear: Hillary Clinton compromised national security by housing 4 porous and vulnerable servers, at her house, with no official digital armor, sent and received top secret information over the rickety set up, destroyed most of the contents (often by willful force) and lied about it. And that's only the stuff we know about.

Ivanka Trump, as dumb as it was, apparently sent travel schedules and household instructions over her private email account (servers not included), then when she was admonished upon discovery forwarded all the out-of-bounds booty to her official government account. Fine. This too shall pass.

The right shouldn't work *too* hard excusing this if we're supposed to have uniform standards for *all* adminstrations, and the selective leftist outrage is laughable. Since when do Democrats care about the contents of someone's email?

The thrust of Hillary's defense was that it was a minor "whoops!", and no harm no foul. Unless you're Ambassador Chris Stevens who might've had his Libyan whereabouts hacked and disseminated that led terror to his unguarded doorstep.

We will never know all the ways Hillary's server contents might have harmed innocent people, but we do know the glaring differences in these two cases won't feed the beast of moral equivalence Ivanka's enemies are raising in order to even a ginned up, lopsided war.