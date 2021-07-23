23-year-old Karoline Leavitt launching bid for Congress, 'standing up to fight' for her generation

Karoline Leavitt, one of several Republicans aiming to unseat New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, said she is "standing up to fight" for her generation on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Friday. The 24-year-old would become the youngest member of Congress if she succeeds.

KAROLINE LEAVITT, FORMER TRUMP, STEFANIK SPOKESWOMAN, RUNNING FOR CONGRESS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

KAROLINE LEAVITT: I grew up in a small business family that took advantage of the freedom of opportunity that New Hampshire provides. We need lower taxes, less regulation to allow small business owners, independent contractors and entrepreneurs across our state to thrive.

My radical-in-disguise representative Chris Pappas has been voting in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi. And in just six months, we've seen the disastrous effects of that agenda -- and uncontrolled spending that my generation is having to pay for and foot that bill. That's why I'm standing up to fight.

I proudly served President Trump's America First agenda. I also served on Capitol Hill serving Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. And it was there, when I watched in disgust, decided to throw my hat in the ring, step into the arena and stand up for our Granite State values.

