2020 presidential race: Socialism vs. capitalism

Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Thursday that the 2020 presidential race is gearing up to be a battle between capitalism and socialism orchestrated by the Democratic field.

Continue Reading Below

“I think it's setting up the election to be a real fight between capitalism and socialism,” he said. “President Trump is going to carry the flag to say 'you know free markets, capitalism has done well for America,'” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

Cantor, a Republican who represented Virginia's 7th congressional district in the House from 2001-2014, said there’s a progressive pillar within the Democratic Party that includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., freshman Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who are pushing for intensive government action bills.

“You are going to see government take a larger and larger role in our society if God forbid they were to take over,” he said.

Democrats were able to flip the House, gaining 40 seats to seize control, while Republicans expand the Senate during the 2018 midterm elections.

Advertisement

“I can’t believe that all of a sudden the seats that I used to represent [are] in Democratic hands,” Cantor said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

He added that the role of government is to create an environment for its citizen to succeed with a quality education and an affordable health care system.

“There’s nothing more personal than health care for families,” Cantor said. “These are the kind of issues really the Republican Party needs to get.”