2020 candidates release campaign finance reports

Only three of the 2020 presidential candidates have released their second-quarter campaign finance reports so far. Finance reports for President Trump, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are now open to the public.

Voters can expect to see up-to-date finance reports for the rest of the 2020 candidates in the coming weeks. All second-quarter campaign reports are due to the Federal Election Commission.

FOX Business takes an updated look at how much these candidates have raised for the 2020 election.

President Trump

President Trump comes in well ahead of the other candidates at the end of the second quarter, with a total of $105 million raised. The Trump campaign and fundraising committees have raised $54 million while the Republican National Committee has raised $51 million.

The Trump campaign has a total of $56 million on hand and the RNC has a total of $44 million on hand.

Campaign officials did not specify how many individual donors had contributed, or how many gave donations in increments of $200 or less.

In 2011, during the same period, Obama’s re-election campaign raised $47 million, and the Democratic National Committee brought in $38 million.

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders has raised $18 million, and $6 million has been transferred. The number of second-quarter donors reached 1 million. Campaign officials specified that the campaign received nearly 200,000 individual donations since the first debate.

The most common employer of donators was Walmart. Other top employers include Amazon, Starbucks, Target and the U.S. Postal Service. Average donations were tagged at $18.

More than 225,000 donations came from people in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia and Connecticut.

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg has raised $24.8 million in the second quarter and has more than $22.6 million on hand. Campaign officials report that there are more than 294,000 second-quarter donors.

The total number of donors for Pete Buttigieg reached more than 400,000, something he proudly tweeted about. Donors are also reported to be from all 50 states and seven territories. Average donations are tagged at $47.42.

