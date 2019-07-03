2020 candidates release campaign finance reports

Only three of the 2020 presidential candidates have released their second-quarter campaign finance reports so far. Finance reports for President Trump, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are now open to the public.
Voters can expect to see up-to-date finance reports for the rest of the 2020 candidates in the coming weeks. All second-quarter campaign reports are due to the Federal Election Commission.
FOX Business takes an updated look at how much these candidates have raised for the 2020 election.
President Trump
President Trump comes in well ahead of the other candidates at the end of the second quarter, with a total of $105 million raised. The Trump campaign and fundraising committees have raised $54 million while the Republican National Committee has raised $51 million.
The Trump campaign has a total of $56 million on hand and the RNC has a total of $44 million on hand.
Campaign officials did not specify how many individual donors had contributed, or how many gave donations in increments of $200 or less.
In 2011, during the same period, Obama’s re-election campaign raised $47 million, and the Democratic National Committee brought in $38 million.
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders has raised $18 million, and $6 million has been transferred. The number of second-quarter donors reached 1 million. Campaign officials specified that the campaign received nearly 200,000 individual donations since the first debate.
The most common employer of donators was Walmart. Other top employers include Amazon, Starbucks, Target and the U.S. Postal Service. Average donations were tagged at $18.
More than 225,000 donations came from people in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia and Connecticut.
Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg has raised $24.8 million in the second quarter and has more than $22.6 million on hand. Campaign officials report that there are more than 294,000 second-quarter donors.
The total number of donors for Pete Buttigieg reached more than 400,000, something he proudly tweeted about. Donors are also reported to be from all 50 states and seven territories. Average donations are tagged at $47.42.
Previous campaign fundraising details for other candidates
- Joe Biden—In mid-June, Joe Biden said his campaign raised close to $20 million, according to the Washington Post. Biden also shared that his campaign had raised money from more than 360,000 donors. The average contribution was listed at $55.
- Cory Booker—Campaign officials for Cory Booker previously said the campaign raised $1 million in the past week, with an average donation of less than $20, according to Axios. Booker’s campaign has received nearly 110,000 donations through Monday.
- Kamala Harris—Her campaign raised more than $425,000 over 24 hours at a series of campaign fundraisers in California, according to Politico. Her campaign also raised an additional $2 million online on the first day after the debate, exceeding the $1.5 million she took in during the first day of launching her presidential bid.
- Beto O'Rourke—He raised $6.1 million online in the first 24 hours of his campaign, according to the New York Times.
- Elizabeth Warren—She raised more than $299,000 online the day she launched her presidential exploratory committee, according to Politico.
- Amy Klobuchar—She raised more than $1 million in the 48 hours following her campaign announcement, according to the Wall Street Journal.
