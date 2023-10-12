More than 200 venture capital firms sign public statement in support of Israel

A public statement issued by the venture capital community in support of Israel has amassed more than 200 signatures as companies rally behind the country after Hamas waged massive terrorist attacks on the Israeli people over the weekend.

"The recent terrorist attacks in Israel have been truly heart-wrenching, as we bear witness to the devastation they've wrought and the innocent lives they've tragically claimed," the letter reads, in part. "It is our hope that stability and safety can be restored and the hostages safely returned, enabling the talented entrepreneurs and startups in Israel and abroad to continue their vital work in shaping a better future for all."

"In the spirit of peace and unity, we encourage the global venture community to support and engage with Israeli startups, entrepreneurs, and investors as they navigate through these challenging times," it continues. "We believe in a brighter and more prosperous future for the region. We will continue to enable the talented entrepreneurs and startups in Israel and abroad to continue their vital work in shaping a better future for all."

The statement concludes, "Israel has shown up time and time again for the world in times of need, it is now our time to step up to the plate and to support Israel and the Jewish people."

The joint statement, first reported by Forbes, is signed by venture capital titans that include Bain Capital Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners, and most of the firms are based in the U.S.

Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds of civilians – including infants and the elderly – and soldiers, and taking dozens of prisoners hostage in Gaza. In response to the attacks, Israel declared war on Hamas and has been firing missiles into Gaza in retaliation.

