Verve boosting pay of assistants and mailroom employees

A big pay jump is coming for assistants and mailroom workers at the talent agency Verve.

The raises will be to the tune of 25 to 40 percent in response to #PayUpHollywood – the first known pay hikes tied directly to the movement since it was launched in October, according to Deadline.

The company will also shorten working hours starting in the New Year.

Verve made the move following an internal survey conducted in November and recognizes the work done by employees and helps them meet the costs associated with living in Los Angeles.

The pay scale will look like this, mailroom workers will be paid $17.50 an hour, assistants will be paid $18.50, and experienced assistants $20.

verve also said that it’s maintaining the agencies’ standard two hours of pay that assistants already receive for script reading over the weekend.

A #PayUpHollywood survey found that industrywide, more than 64 percent of respondents said they were are paid less than $50,000 a year, with nearly 11 percent reporting that they made less than $30,000, according to Deadline.

The movement was started by writer/activist Liz Alper, who’s also a member of the WGA West board of directors.